FlipBuilder Provides Tools to Make an Interactive Flip Book

Flip books have proliferated in this digital age, as people tend to use their digital devices to consume a vast array of information online. With the growing demands for providing a better reading experience and engaging audiences, many content creators struggle in outputting premium content to stand out. “FlipBuilder provides 3 software, which is Flip PDF Plus, Flip PDF Plus Pro, and Flip PDF Plus Corporate, for people from all trades and professions to make their flip books,” CEO of FlipBuilder, Winston Zhang said, “among the three products, I highly recommend Flip PDF Plus Pro, the most cost-effective one, which features rich editing options.”

Easy creation of a digital book starts with the fast batch conversion that greatly saves time and effort. A single PDF file, multi-PDF files, and images of several formats are permitted to import for converting into a flip book in seconds. Customizable page range, info extraction, render engine, and more settings better display the flip book content. 17 pre-designed templates, 40+ themes, 10+ scenes, and 5 major settings are provided for users to choose from, making a flip book visually appealing with a distinct personal style.

The multimedia editor is the key to augmenting the flip book content by inserting images, videos, audio, trigger actions, hyperlinks, and more elements into it. For example, adding trigger actions to images allows audiences to access more information in pop-up windows with a single click. A full and proper application of these elements will grab audiences’ attention, build more direct communication channels with them, and invisibly create certain benefits for users. All the operations are done by simple clicks or easy drag and drop, with no technical skill requirements.

The flip book can be published in HTML format and as a WordPress plugin to embed on WordPress posts or pages for online reading. Moreover, it can be published in EXE, APP, and APK formats for offline reading. A full-screen reading mode, page-flipping effects and sound, plus the background music, give readers an immersive reading experience. QR code and URL sharing make it easy to distribute to others. Moreover, the flip book is able to share on social platforms, which greatly expands its reader reach.

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing the best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbooks. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.