STChealth Responds to Public Health Needs For Monkeypox Inventory Management

In early August, FDA issued an emergency use authorization for intradermal injection of JYNNEOS against Monkeypox for adults over the age of 18 years old. STChealth, Vaccine Intelligence experts for over 34 years, responded rapidly to changing organizational needs. Working in direct partnership with State Immunization Programs, STChealth altered inventory management to ensure tracking and reporting of these doses was standardized across STChealth registry systems. The goal is to help State Health Departments respond effectively to outbreaks by providing real-time population health insights and vaccine inventory intelligence.

“As Monkeypox continues to spread, the need for real-time data grows. Reporting and inventory tracking challenges are being quickly addressed by STChealth’s experts issuing updated guidance and ensuring our partner States are well positioned to succeed,” said STChealth Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Kyle Freese.

As the situation with Monkeypox progresses, STChealth will continue to partner with States and pharmacy, as needed, to provide vaccine intelligence and relevant guidance based on best practices.

About STChealth

