Discover Nekupe, The Ultimate All-Inclusive Luxury Resort In Central America

Nekupe Sporting Resort and Retreat has been a top destination for travelers for many years. Located in Nandaime, Nicaragua, the resort gets the best of the countryside and tropical weather. Don Alfredo Jr. and Theresa Pellas are the founders of this hidden jewel; they’re adventure enthusiasts, and Nekupe is the physical representation of this passion.

At Nekupe, everything has been carefully thought off to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience. From the moment you arrive, it’s clear that this is a one-of-a-kind luxury resort in Central America. The staff will greet you, and a personal ranger will escort you to your suite or bungalow. All of the accommodations at Nekupe were designed to blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings.

You’ll have all the amenities and comforts of a luxurious home. Nekupe has a Casa Club, pool, tennis court, fitness center, and SPA that guests can enjoy. There are also plenty of on-site activities to keep you busy during your stay, including ATV rides, horseback riding, mountain biking, hiking, farming, yoga, and meditation.

Nekupe’s the best all-inclusive luxury resort in Central America by far. The accommodations in this resort are world-class; you can choose between their 2 suites, 2 grand suites, or 4 bungalows. However, guests also have the option to book the entire compound for more privacy or intimate events. Nekupe can accommodate up to 20 guests and receive up to 150 people for events.

When it comes to dining options, Nekupe won’t disappoint you. The resort offers 4 different restaurants with Michelin-inspired meals on their menus and will satisfy your cravings. You can dine in Don Alfredo’s, Farm To Table, La Residencia, or Al Fresco.

Don’t forget that Nekupe is an all-inclusive luxury resort in Nicaragua and a 2,400+-acre nature reserve. Nekupe is home to an animal sanctuary with a diverse range of plant life, including over 100,000 trees. The reserve’s wildlife and ecosystem are supported by a team of local experts who manage the property’s reservoirs.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable getaway filled with adventure and comfort, this all-inclusive family resort in Central America should be your top option. You can learn more about Nekupe by browsing their website: https://nekupe.com/. Contact their staff today and start planning your dream vacation!

Contact Name: Francesca Pellas

Email: fsofiapellas@gmail.com

About Nekupe

