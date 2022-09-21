Rotary Club of Boston St. Botolph and Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club Sponsor Solar Lights For Kerr Gido Through The Gambia Experience



This unique implementation by ComAfrique InverSol Initiative (CII) set up a new phase in our path on social responsible and rural development and woman empowerment. The Intelizon Zon Bulbs solar lights were assembled in a unique project with Mbolo Association (FANDEMA) where 30+ Rural girls were trained on the assembly of Zon Bulbs by a former student of Mbolo Association  Saffiatou Saine. She was employed CII as a Technical Trainee, learnt the assembly of the Zon Bulbs from Intelizon Energy India who manufacture the solar lights. She, then became the trainer, who trained two girls at FANDEMA Sarjo MaRohey & Sukai, who live near Kerr Gido village. In a partnership with CII, FANDEMA now looks after the maintenance and warranty of the lights provided to Kerr Gido village for a period of 3 years along with monitoring and reporting on the contribution collections.





Alkalo of the village Mr Gido Sowe, thanked the sponsors and CII for providing them with the solar lights that will help the village and also will help children to study after dark. He also added that this project has come at a time when they really in need of clean lighting system. He continued by advising the villagers to take the ownership of the project and also do their monthly contribution in time.





Zon Light Committee Chairman Babu Ceesay mentioned that these lights will help us save a whopping 75% of our candle cost and give us better light and most of all save us from fire accidents and prevent health hazard.





Kerr Gido Zonlight Committee has been formed with Mr Mamat Sowe  President, Mr Momodou Sowe  Secretary, Mr Buba Jah  Asst. Secretary, Mr Sulayman Sowe  Cahier and Jump Sowe member. This Committee will be responsible for the management and maintenance of the solar lights and will ensure the sustainability of the program.





All beneficiaries have agreed to pay a contribution of GMD 2 per day per light. This contribution is collected and managed by Kerr Gido Zonlight Committee and is called the Kerr Gido ZonLight Fund.





CII has lighting up villages in The Gambia since 2009 and has provided solar lights to 83 villages and 50 Rural Primary Health Centers in The Gambia and 121 villages in Guiné-Bissau. These lights provide much needed illumination enabling beneficiaries to perform necessary tasks during the evening / night and help children study after dark. The subscribers of the solar lights showed their delight in getting the lights and have praised and CII.





Kerr Gido ZonLight Fund will be used to replace the solar light batteries every 3 to 4 years and replace the LED solar lights itself after 6 years. Every 6 years, the Kerr Gido ZonLight Fund will have a surplus from the fund after replacement of the LED solar lights that can be used for any development activity decided by the village.





The village committee and all the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards the thoughtful gesture of Rotary Club of Boston St. Botolph, Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, and Gambia Experience  Community Development Fund.

