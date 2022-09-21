Canada’s Award-Winning Natural Health Food Store, National Nutrition Expands Natural Body Care Department with Dr. Bronner’s



With this expansion, National Nutrition is adding thirty-six additional Dr. Bronners products to their lineup. Now customers can shop for popular items such as Dr. Bronners Organic Lip Balms and 4-in-1 Organic Sugar Soaps, along with the Pure-Castile Liquid and Bar Soaps in larger sizes at National Nutritions warehouse. A list of all the new Dr. Bronners products National Nutritions has added in their dedicated department is available at: https://www.nationalnutrition.ca/dr-bronners





Holistic health encompasses so much more than just what we put in our bodies, as what we put on our bodies matters, too, says Darren Firth, National Nutritions CEO. Our customers are a savvy bunch and love the smell, feel, and versatility of Dr. Bronners products. They also love the clean ingredients in their body care items, so we are excited to offer them an even wider selection.





A customer favourite because of its many uses, Dr. Bronners Pure-Castile Soaps are suitable for personal body care, cleaning the home, pet wash*, and more. Its also certified vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny Certified. Offered in a range of natural scents, theres a favourite for everyone, including Peppermint, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Citrus, Almond, Rose, and Tea Tree*, and Unscented Baby Mild. (*It is not advised to use Tea Tree essential oil products on pets.)





We are proud to join together with National Nutrition to offer their customers a larger se-lection of our ethical and effective personal care products, safe for families and the planet, says Michael Bronner, President of Dr. Bronners and grandson of Emanuel Bronner. Their holistic approach to the well-being of their customers pairs well with our own, and we are excited to make more of our products available to all of them.





Known for its iconic, plant-based magic soaps, Dr. Bronners uses simple, ecological, and effective formulas with all its major raw ingredients sourced from organic certified and fair trade certified suppliers. Dr. Bronners 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Liquid and All-One Bar Soaps use a combination of organic extra virgin coconut, olive, jojoba, and hemp oils, together with pure essential oils, creating a unique soap that cleans effectively without being abrasive. This blend of oils produces a velvety lather that leaves the skin silky-smooth and refreshed, with no synthetic foaming agents, thickeners, or preservatives used. Rather, natural plant-derived Vitamin E and citric acid protect freshness, and the liquid soaps are almost solid in density because they are three times more concentrated than other liquid soaps on the market, thus conserving packaging materials and providing a higher value.





Dr. Bronners supports the health of people and the planet through its commitment to social justice and environmental sustainability, including its progressive business practices, such as the donation of all profits not needed for business development to causes and charities the company believes in, and by ensuring fair wages and opportunities for their employees and the farming communities within their supply chain.





About National Nutrition



National Nutrition dot CA is a Canadian vitamin & supplement store with both an online and retail location. Having received multiple awards from the Canadian Health Food Association for being Canadas best natural health food store, theyve been customer-focused for over 25 years. National Nutrition works hard to offer their customers an extensive range of products and brands at affordable prices. Their staff is friendly and knowledgeable, with many being certified holistic nutritionists or naturopaths. For more information, please go to: https://www.nationalnutrition.ca





About Dr. Bronners



Founded in the U.S. in 1948, Dr. Bronners is the top-selling natural brand of soap in North America and a leading brand worldwide. The company is an independent, family-owned business based in California, committed to honoring the vision of founder Emanuel Bronner by making socially and environmentally responsible personal care and food products of the highest quality, and by dedicating profits to help make a better world. Dr. Bronners commitment to social justice, environmental sustainability, and progressive business practices is part of the companys mission to put into practice the All-One philosophy printed on the companys iconic soap labels. The company caps executive salaries at 5 times its lowest paid fully vested position and donates all profits not needed for business development to causes and charities it believes in. Dr. Bronners generated nearly $170 million in revenue in 2021 and donated an estimated one third of profits to activist and charitable efforts. A bottle of Dr. Bronners soap was sold, on average, every 1.7 seconds last year, and a bar of Dr. Bronners soap was sold every 2.8 seconds. For more information, please go to: http://www.drbronner.com

