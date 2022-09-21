JCB sponsors Singapore’s one of the largest countdown event

JCB Co., Ltd. (“JCB”), Japan’s only international payment brand, will sponsor STAR ISLAND SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN EDITION 2022-2023 Presented by JCB (“STAR ISLAND”), which will be held by Avex Asia Pte. Ltd. (“Avex Asia”), subsidiary wholly owned by Avex Entertainment Inc., from December 25 to December 31 2022.

STAR ISLAND is a fireworks musical show from Japan that perfectly interfuses Japan’s traditional fireworks with immersive audio experience, lights, and performance acts, all of which are performed in a spectacular location. It was held in conjunction with the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown in 2018, one of the largest countdown events in Asia, supported by the Singapore Government. This year’s show is held for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For more information about STAR ISLAND: http://www.starisland.sg/

In 2019, before the COVID-19 Pandemic, approximately more than 19.1 million visitors[1] annually traveled to Singapore from overseas, including approximately 880,000 annual travelers[2] from Japan, which hit a record high. However, the number of travelers to Singapore in 2021 significantly decreased to approximately 330,000 (of which, approximately 6,000 travelers from Japan) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This event, STAR ISLAND, will be held with the aim of achieving the recovery of not only travel and tourism within Singapore but also inbound travel and tourism to Singapore from its neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam where JCB Cards are issued, and from other countries such as Japan.

JCB, which has been working to increase the number of JCB merchants in Singapore since 1991, decided to sponsor this event in order to encourage JCB Cardmembers, issuers and merchants in Singapore, a country who is the driving force in the overall ASEAN market, to become familiar with the JCB brand and understand its value, in addition to supporting travel to Singapore and its recovery.

Event Outline

– Date: Sunday, 25 December to Saturday, 31 December 2022

– Place: Marina Bay area event venue, The Float at Marina Bay (Singapore)

– Official website: http://www.starisland.sg/

– Organizer: Avex Asia Pte. Ltd., Avex Entertainment Inc.

– Sponsors: Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Tourism Board

Note: The event outline and production details may be subject to change. Please check the official website for details.

About Avex Asia Pte. Ltd.

Avex Asia Pte. Ltd. organizes and holds live music events and anime-related events mainly in Asia as the Asian headquarters of Avex Group. Moreover, it also rolls out license businesses using not only IPs[3] held by Avex but also various IPs.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 39 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

[1] Singapore Tourism Board[2] Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)[3] IP stands for Intellectual Properties. In the field of entertainment, music, artists, television personalities, animes, video works, games, characters and others are referred to as IPs.

Contact

Ayaka Nakajima

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp













Topic: Press release summary



