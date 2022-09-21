Hong Kong – SWD urges public to be alert to fraudulent calls and SMS messages

SWD urges public to be alert to fraudulent calls and SMS messages *****************************************************************



The Social Welfare Department (SWD) today (September 20) alerted members of the public to fraudulent calls and SMS messages purportedly made or issued by the department.





The SWD has recently received enquiries from members of the public on voice calls in pre-recorded format claimed to be made by the SWD about an important notice on subsidy application documents.





In addition, some members of the public had earlier informed the department that they had received SMS messages purportedly issued by the department about the collection of an anti-epidemic subsidy. The SMS messages provide weblinks directed to a fake SWD website which attempts to obtain public’s personal information.





The SWD clarified that it had neither made the voice calls nor issued the SMS messages in question. The cases have been referred to the Hong Kong Police Force for investigation. When receiving unidentified voice calls and messages, members of the public should stay alert. They should also refrain from disclosing any personal information and visiting any suspicious websites. Elderly people in the family should be reminded to stay alert against deception.





Anyone who has provided his or her personal information during unidentified voice calls or to any suspicious websites should contact the Police. For enquiries, please call the SWD’s hotline at 2343 2255.