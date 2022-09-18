Hekate Launches MenstrualHQ, An Online Course on Better Period and Hormone Management



MenstrualHQ is a self-paced online course program that offers lifetime access to members on various courses that covers a wide array of topics in relation to diet, eating habits, pain, menstruation, stress management, sleep patterns, pregnancy, fertility issues, and birth control.





The program includes six modules with step-by-step informative videos presented by Hekates guides, informational handouts and summary sheets, access to a private Facebook community, future updates, bonus materials, and guides on yoga, exercising, herbs, supplements, and intuitive and non-diet eating to support period health.





The online course program comes with a 15-day money-back guarantee and a Menstrual TENS machine for applicants who want to join the program.





Hekate intends to target women, transgender men, intersex individuals, and gender non-conforming and non-binary people, who are facing various reproductive health issues, such as menstrual problems, and not having any access to how to deal with them efficiently.



Anyone who is interested to join the online course may register here.





About Hekate



Hekate is one of the leading private womens health clinics in New Zealand that supports and helps women with reproductive health issues such as irregular periods, polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, and acne and aids them in their fertility journey. Hekate is composed of a team of registered nurses, clinical nutritionists, hormone specialists, and medical herbalists, who provide the appropriate treatment in addressing various health concerns that women have. Hekates mission is to share evidence-based information about hormones, nutrition and periods while raising awareness for menstrual disorders and tackling taboos.

