MAIACA Will Host Music, Masti, Masala to Kick Off the Indian Holiday Season in Miami

Music, Masti, Masala will be a family friendly night of dancing, food, drinks and fun. The community celebration will incorporate traditions from both Navratri and Diwali. It will be the first time these two holidays will be celebrated together in an event in Miami. Music, Masti, Masala will honor the empowerment of women and victory of good over evil. MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and the Arts, will host. The event is scheduled for Friday, September 30th at The Chapman Center, Building No. 3, Miami Dade College – Wolfson Campus.

Attendees can learn and enjoy the traditional Navratri dances, Raas and Garba, as well as modern Bollywood dance. Authentic Indian cuisine will be for sale from Bombay Darbar, Bombay Corner and First Spoon. An open bar will feature special Indian cocktails and a non-alcoholic drink, Lassi. Indian apparel, dandiyas and other ethnic items will be available for sale. A henna artist and DJ playing a variety of Indian music will also be a part of the evening festivities. This year Navratri begins on September 26, lasting nine nights through October 5. Diwali falls on October 24.

“We realized there was a desire in the Miami community to have closer access to Navratri celebrations. By combining it with our annual Diwali celebration, we felt this was a unique way to raise awareness of Indian art and culture,” said Jinita Thakkar, Vice President of MAIACA.

Music, Masti, Masala tickets are available via EventBrite. The celebration is scheduled for September 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at Miami Dade College – Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2nd Avenue Chapman Conference Center, Bldg. 3, Room 3210 Miami, FL 33132. Please visit MAIACA for more information or to make a donation.

About MAIACA:

MAIACA, Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts, connects people who share a passion for traditional and contemporary Indian arts and culture. Established in 2018 by a group of South Florida Indian American community members, MAIACA organizes and hosts events, showcasing and promoting diverse Indian artists and art forms. MAIACA has received grant funding and community support from Miami-Dade County, the Miami Film Festival and the Miami Foundation. MAIACA is a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit organization. For information, visit http://www.maiaca.org.