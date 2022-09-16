The Baby Cubby to Highlight Child Passenger Safety Week

September 18-24 is Child Passenger Safety Week, a week dedicated to highlighting the importance of properly securing children in car seats and booster seats, and ensuring that parents and caregivers are educated about which seat is the correct type for their child.

According to the US Department of Transportation, “Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children. On average, two children under 13 were killed and an estimated 374 were injured every day in 2019 while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans.” Often these deaths and injuries are related to the improper use of car seats, boosters, and seat belts. This is why The Baby Cubby, along with a coalition of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council, and Safe Kids Worldwide, among others, is bringing attention to just how crucial it is to keep babies and children properly secured while riding in a car.

During Child Passenger Safety Week, The Baby Cubby will publish posts and videos on their Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok platforms to educate parents about keeping their children as safe as possible. They will cover topics such as why it is important for parents to update their child’s car seat; the safety reasons for keeping toddlers in rear-facing mode as long as possible; the differences between car seat installation methods (seat belt vs. LATCH) and how to install them properly; and the function and importance of car seat load legs and rebound bars, plus many others.

Subscribers to The Baby Cubby newsletters can also expect emails full of helpful tips and information about Child Passenger Safety Week.

And for local customers, The Baby Cubby is running a Car Seat Trade-In event at their store to allow parents to exchange their old, expired car seats for 15% off a brand new seat. While in store, customers can also consult with The Baby Cubby’s certified Child Passenger Safety technicians. These are employees who have undergone thorough, specialized training courses on child restraint systems in vehicles. CPS techs can ensure the car seat or booster customers have chosen is the correct type for their child, that it is properly installed, and can answer any questions about car seat safety.

The Baby Cubby is all about caring for families, and during Child Passenger Safety Week, they’re hoping to assist and educate as many families as possible to keep children safe and comfortable.

About The Baby Cubby

The Baby Cubby is a Utah-based baby boutique that specializes in selling a wide range of high-quality products in store and online (babycubby.com). We pride ourselves on providing the very best products, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a unique shopping experience to help each guest feel seen and supported during their parenting journey.