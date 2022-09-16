Kenneth K. Dort, Partner, Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Preparing Your Business for CPRA Compliance



Ken Dort is a preeminent resource on mission-critical data security issues and is consulted often for immediate counsel on high-stakes data breaches, as well as for guidance and strategy on the privacy and other legal implications of new technologies. Ken is a recognized adviser to clients around the world on data security and privacy practices and compliance needs arising under federal, state, provincial and international laws and industry standards. Those clients operate across the business spectrum  including education, entertainment, finance, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, retail, professional associations, software/hardware, technology and transportation. He also is a powerful litigator in the courtroom, a deft negotiator with regulators and a valued counsel or on software development and integration.





Faegre Drinker is a top 50 firm designed for clients. We opened our doors on February 1, 2020, uniting Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath, two firms known for exceptional legal and consulting capabilities and a commitment to service excellence. Clients are at the start  and the heart  of everything we do. With more than 1,300 experienced attorneys, consultants and professionals in 22 locations across the United States, United Kingdom and China, we have the strength to solve your most complex transactional, litigation and regulatory challenges wherever you need us. We partner with clients ranging from emerging startups to multinational corporations, delivering comprehensive and customized advice that advances your most ambitious business objectives. Our culture is firmly rooted in relentless client focus and mutual trust that empowers collaboration. We listen to understand your priorities and pressure points. We bring you fresh ideas that work. And we deliver excellence  without arrogance. We are committed to our communities and to building a diverse and inclusive firm that reflects those communities and our clients. Bolstered by our collective history, Faegre Drinker moves boldly into the future, investing in talent, technology and innovation to continually provide clients with exceptional service, collaborative experiences, innovative approaches and value.





Event Summary



Over the years, a myriad of new legislation has been introduced to strengthen privacy rights. The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), which will take effect on January 1, 2023, is set to amend the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and impose stricter data protection requirements for both consumer and human resources data. Thus, these new developments may impose drastic modifications to business practices and privacy policies.





With the impending shift in the regulatory paradigm, businesses must keep themselves in the loop of any developments. To comply with these amendments, they must also develop a robust compliance program aligned with the new privacy laws.





In this LIVE Webcast, recognized data privacy professionals Andrea Gumushian (Varnum LLP) and Kenneth K. Dort (Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP) will dissect the critical aspects of the CPRA. Speakers will dig deep to discuss how these provisions will affect businesses and share the best compliance strategies to prepare for whats ahead in this area of law.





Key Topics include:



 Whats in the CPRA?



 Significant Impacts on Business Practices



 Critical Issues and Potential Drawbacks



 Essential Considerations in Developing a Compliance Program



 Whats Ahead?





Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

