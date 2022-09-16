TerraTrue Rolls Out Smart Workflow for Mobile App Privacy Compliance

San Francisco, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, September 15, 2022

For businesses that are mobile-first or make the majority of their revenue through mobile app usage, any violations that could get the app removed or unapproved can have a significant impact on the companys short-term revenue and long-term adoption, said Chris Handman, Co-Founder and COO of TerraTrue.

TerraTrue, an innovator in privacy, today announced the availability of its Mobile App Smart Workflow that enables mobile app providers to proactively prepare for submission, quickly identify issues, and mitigate risks that could lead to delays in the privacy compliance approval process to be listed in the major app stores. TerraTrues new privacy platform functionality also mitigates the risk of violating store guidelines that could result in getting mobile apps flagged for violations or ultimately being removed from app stores like the Apple App Store or the Google Play App Store.





Traditional shortcomings to app store compliance



App stores can be somewhat of a black box in terms of their approval processes. Even by reading all the documentation, mobile app providers can be constantly unsure if app stores will take issue with a particular app or new feature. Even understanding if theyre working against the correct checklist to get approved can cause delays in speccing, coding, and shipping apps.





Privacy is traditionally one of the last teams to get looped in for a review when a feature is updated and the mobile app is ready to be submitted for approval. That puts pressure on privacy teams to work quickly and inhibits the ability to provide better quality suggestions and a higher standard for their review in a timely fashion. This lack of privacys early inclusion can lead to exactly the outcomes the business is trying to avoid, including being denied entry to the app store, delaying getting listed, or being removed.





To put into perspective just how many apps can be affected, Apple offered a number of statistics about its app rejection process in 2020: