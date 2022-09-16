Subaru and Philadelphia Union Adopt Stetser Elementary School in Chester

Camden, N.J. – WEBWIRE – Thursday, September 15, 2022

Subaru of America, Inc., in partnership with the Philadelphia Union, announced the automaker and Major League Soccer team adopted all classrooms at Stetser Elementary School in Chester, Pennsylvania, providing critical learning materials to more than 250 students. Additionally, Subaru of America donated an extra $12,500 worth of school supplies and sports equipment to the school. The donations are part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to give all students an equal opportunity to thrive in the classroom.







The adoption of Stetser Elementary School impacts more than 250 Pre-K through 5th grade students in Chester, Pennsylvania, where the Unions home stadium, Subaru Park, is located. As part of the adoption, each of the 20 Stetser Elementary teachers received $500 to buy supplies from AdoptAClassroom.org and a school supply kit with classroom essentials. In addition to providing flexible funding for teachers to purchase supplies customized to their classroom, Subaru donated an additional $12,500 worth of supplies and sporting equipment to the school.







Students across the country are excited to be kicking off a new school year back in the classroom, yet for many families, the cost of school supplies can add an unbelievable amount of stress to the family budget, said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru is proud to give back in Subaru Parks backyard and ensure that all students at Stetser Elementary have the tools they need to succeed this year.





Subaru of America and the Union also hosted a back-to-school festival outside of the school for students and teachers, featuring refreshments, games and a visit from the Union mascot, Phang. Each student also took home a Subaru soccer ball.







The Philadelphia Union prides itself on being a club that is dedicated to bettering the community, said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia Union. That begins in our own backyard and it starts with providing the next generation the tools to become successful in in academics and athletics.







As part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, Subaru of America and more than 600 participating retailers are working with AdoptAClassroom.org to help teachers and schools purchase the tools and materials they need for their students.







For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit subaru.com/learning.