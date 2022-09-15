The new phase will offer luxury one and two-bedroom rental residences from Diversified Properties, LLC and Fidelco Realty Group.

Summit Court releases new phase of luxury rentals.

UNION, N.J. – Sept. 13, 2022 – PRLog — From its exciting community amenities to its beautiful home designs and upscale finishes, Summit Court in Union checks all the boxes when it comes to luxury living just outside Manhattan. Diversified Properties, LLC and Fidelco Realty Group originally debuted the community in 2018 with 130 residences. The first phase leased quickly and Union, NJ has since landed itself on the list of Best Places to Live in America by Money Magazine. The sought-after community has now released its next phase of luxury rentals.

“We are excited to bring a new phase of luxury residences, spectacular amenities and contemporary features to Union,” said Nicholas W. Minoia, Managing Partner of Diversified Properties, LLC. “These rentals will help meet the extraordinary demand for housing in Union County.”

The new phase of luxury one and two-bedroom residences feature 9′ ceilings, smart lock entry, in-home washer and dryer, and complimentary window treatments. Kitchens boast stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, and full-height backsplashes, while baths feature marble countertops and full-height tiled walls. Select residences offer private outdoor space. Monthly rents start from $2,320 with grand opening incentives that include up to two months free rent.

“The luxury residences at Summit Court are designed for today’s renter,” said Matt Kaplan, Executive Vice President of Fidelco. “Enjoy upscale living with premiere onsite amenities just outside Manhattan.”

Community amenities include an outdoor pool and sundeck, courtyards, BBQs and dining areas, and firepits with lounge seating. The clubhouse features a catering kitchen, game room with billiards, fitness center with Peloton® bikes, a cardio and strength center, and a pet spa. Residents can also take advantage of other conveniences such as package lockers, resident and bike storage, and on-site parking with electric charging stations. Private garages are also available.

At Summit Court, accessibility is always at the forefront. “Residences are equipped with a video intercom and a state-of-the- art keyless entry system, and packages can be picked up at our smart lockers,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “Residents can even submit payments and maintenance requests from the comfort of home.”

Summit Court is located just a mile from the Union train station for an easy commute into New York City in under 40 minutes. The community is minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Route 78 and Route 22 and in close proximity to abundant dining, shopping and entertainment options nearby. Kean University, one of the largest metropolitan institutions of higher education in the region, is also less than a mile away.

The community is located at 1720 Patriot Way, Union, NJ 07083. To learn more and schedule a visit to experience the amenities and fully furnished model residences, call 908.363.1000, email Info@SummitCourtUnion.com, or visit https://summitcourtunion.com.

*Prices shown are subject to change, error and omission.

About The Marketing Directors

The Marketing Directors is a renowned development advisory with over 40 years of experience working exclusively on behalf of real estate developers to design, market, and sell residential homes. The Marketing Directors team is a collective of strategic thinkers, market experts, and trusted partners. Headquartered in New York, The Marketing Directors has helped clients successfully lease a large portfolio in New Jersey. To learn more, visit https://www.TheMarketingDirectorsInc.com.

About Diversified Properties, LLC

Diversified Properties is one of the region’s most experienced commercial/residential real estate developers and owners with a diverse portfolio of high-quality, value-add assets under management and in the pipeline throughout the northeast. Diversified Properties’ veteran team of real estate professionals leverages its entrepreneurial approach and multi-disciplinary in-house capabilities to capitalize on opportunistic ground-up development and redevelopment projects in key growth markets. Driven by a passion for building, Diversified Properties leverages its extensive hands-on experience to drive value and create spaces where businesses and communities can thrive.

Follow Diversified on Facebook at facebook.com/ DiversifiedPropertiesLLC, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/ company/diversifiedproperties, and Twitter at twitter.com/ DivPropNJ.

For more on Diversified Properties, please visit https://www.diversifiedproperties.com.

About Fidelco Realty Group, LLC

Fidelco Realty Group is a real estate investor, developer and manager with substantial interests in various asset classes including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties. Its portfolio is concentrated in New Jersey and also includes properties in New York, Florida and Ohio. Led by Chairman Marc E. Berson, Fidelco has been one of New Jersey’s most active developers and investors for more than 50 years.