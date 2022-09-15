Hybrids and EVs are Quietly Taking Over, Says CarBuzz

CarBuzz notes that hybrids and EVs are becoming more accessible and can be found in most segments; from small cars to pickups and even sports cars. Here are some noteworthy examples across the three size-related segments.

Small Cars

Slight-sized cars come in many shapes and sizes, and since hatchback popularity waned, compact crossovers have become a firm favorite in the USA. The evergreen RAV4 in both hybrid and electric guise remains one of the best-selling vehicles, and while you can read more about the best all-wheel drive cars here, some small cars deserve honorable mentions. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is fully electric and can be had with all-wheel drive for added grip; it’s fast, affordable, and refined, making it a brilliant all-rounder. Tesla’s Model 3 and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid also rank highly in the compact sedan segment, both offering green tech under the hood, albeit to differing degrees. We’ve seen the F-150 Lightning, and an electric Silverado is also on its way. The Rivian R1T is an electric truck that has changed the way many people look at electrified pickups.

Midsize Cars

This segment is packed with versatile vehicles that can double as family cars, executive cruisers, or even leisure vehicles. And it’s also home to some excellent options with hybrid power, including the highly-rated Kia Sorento Hybrid. The Korean SUV has a potent powertrain and offers impressive fuel economy, a roomy cabin, and many safety features. Electric-only options come courtesy of Tesla in the form of the Model S, which in Plaid form brings hypercar performance to a generally laidback segment. The Cadillac Lyriq simply must be mentioned for its spectacular design, inside and out, competitive 312-mile range, and comfortable drive. You can read more about midsize cars here.

Full-size Cars

Larger vehicles mean more space, more capability, and generally, more money spent. But with impressive engines supplemented by electric power, cars like the Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid Sport Turismo provide buyers with style, usable cargo capacity, incredible drive and handling dynamics, and Porsche-level quality. And the big V6 or V8 under the hood, paired with hybrid components, means you have access to thrilling performance. You can find Carbuzz’s take on the best full-size cars here, which includes sedans and coupes from Mercedes, SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade, and even popular trucks like the Ford F-150.

About CarBuzz

CarBuzz provides a complete Buyer’s Guide and BuzzScore rating system to help buyers make purchasing decisions by means of comprehensive reviews, a comparison tool, and car finder function.