XSEED Games Confirms Time-Travel RPG Loop8: Summer of Gods Multiplatform Release for North America Spring 2023

Experience the Emotions of Ashiharas Endless Summer in the First English-Voiced Trailer

Monday, September 12, 2022







XSEED Games today announced that the original time-travel RPG Loop8: Summer of Gods will be released in North America this coming spring on Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.





A coming-of-age adventure, Loop8: Summer of Gods follows protagonist Nini and his classmates as they try to defeat the Kegai, demonic entities who have forced humanity to the brink of extinction. Raised on a failed space station known as Hope, Nini returns to Earth to spend his summer in Ashihara, one of humanitys last remaining sanctuaries. Gifted with Demon Sight, Nini can use his special connection to the gods to reset the world, with each loop allowing him and his allies to relive the 8th month over and over until they get it right or the Kegai overwhelm them entirely.





The trailer released today features a first look at the games English voices, which will be offered in addition to the original Japanese voices, giving players a sneak peek at the captivating characters in the quaint town of Ashihara circa 1983.





The team behind Loop8: Summer of Gods includes senior producer Yoichi Miyaji (Lunar series, Grandia series), game designer Yuri Shibamura (Gunparade March, Touken Ranbu), character designers Shingo Adachi (Sword Art Online) and En Morikura (Kizuna Ai), concept artist Kitsuneiro (Amatsu Kitsune), mascot character designer Ryudai Murayama (Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin), and composer Noriyuki Iwadare (Ace Attorney series).





Details on retail plans for Loop8: Summer of Gods will be made available later.





KEY FEATURES





Choices That Can Change the World  Loop8s emotion-driven AI system responds to every action and decision players make. Characters emotions and stories will vary greatly based on player choices, making each playthrough wholly unique.





A Beautiful Seaside Town Brimming with Mystery  A nostalgic and beautifully recreated snapshot of rural Japan circa 1983, Ashihara is home to a colorful cast of characters, each harboring their own secrets to uncover. Will players choices make them trusted allies or mortal enemies?





Live an Ordinary Life, Fight Extraordinary Enemies  Build bonds with Ashiharas residents while protecting the town from the ever-present threat of the Kegai, repeating the cycle to uncover how everyday actions impact battles in the Underworld, and vice versa.





Relive the Past to Alter the Future  Though the deadline for humanitys extinction draws ever closer, Ashiharas fate remains in your hands. Repeatedly return to the start of August, alter your actions, and see how they turn the tides of destiny across multiple endings.





Developed by SIEG Games together with Marvelous Inc. and published by XSEED Games, Loop8: Summer of Gods will release next spring. The game will be released on console platforms by publisher Marvelous Europe in Europe. The title has not yet been rated by the ESRB.





VIDEO: Loop8: Summer of Gods – Announcement Trailer