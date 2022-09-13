Postalytics® Launches First Nonprofit Direct Mail Automation Software

Nonprofit marketing teams and agencies can now automate the creation, integration and tracking of direct mail marketing campaigns with innovative new software that has just launched in the U.S., all while taking advantage of special USPS Nonprofit Marketing Mail® postage rates.

Postalytics, the leader in direct mail automation software, announced its launch in the nonprofit market today. The innovative software has been described as bringing “nonprofit direct mail marketing into the digital age.”, announced its launch in the nonprofit market today. The innovative software has been described as bringing “nonprofit direct mail marketing into the digital age.”

Dennis Kelly, the CEO of Postalytics, believes it will be a game-changer for nonprofit marketers by enabling software to provide a far more efficient solution to nonprofit direct mail marketing.

“We are excited to introduce the first end-to-end direct mail automation tool to the nonprofit market. We have seen explosive growth in the use of automated direct mail marketing in the U.S. and Canadian commercial markets, and we expect nonprofit marketers to quickly adopt this no-brainer technology now that nonprofit USPS postage discounts are available.”

The ground-breaking direct mail automation software tool Is fully integrated with USPS first class and marketing mail and includes integrations with HubSpot®, Salesforce®, Zapier®, ActiveCampaign®, Zoho CRM®, Keap®, and others.

Postalytics offers free direct mail personalization and response tracking tools such as variable data, dynamic content, patented personalized QR codes, PURLs and USPS IMB® delivery tracking, another first in the nonprofit direct mail automation market.

Matt Pritchard, President and Executive Director of HomeStart, a Boston-based nonprofit serving the homeless population, sees the announcement as a breakthrough in their efforts to communicate with their donors and other constituents.

“HomeStart has been using Postalytics for years to generate, integrate and track our direct mail campaigns in a new and smarter way. Now, we can apply our USPS Nonprofit Marketing Mail® discounts to save even more and enable us to apply our resources even more efficiently. Our adoption of Postalytics was seamless and one of the best moves our fundraising team has made.”

Christina McPhillips, Vice President of Business Development for Carl Bloom Associates, a leading marketing agency in the nonprofit sector, welcomed the news.

“The nonprofit sector has always found direct mail effective for fundraising and donor communications. By combining nonprofit postal rates with the power of the Postalytics direct mail automation platform, trailblazing partners such as Carl Bloom Associates are positioned to offer clients new and better ways to create, integrate and track direct mail campaigns.”

Nonprofit organizations, and marketing agencies that serve them, rely heavily on personalized direct mail to drive donations and engagement with their audiences. Kelly said the move was based on increasing demand from the nonprofit sector.

“Postalytics has seen a significant increase in requests from nonprofit organizations and their agencies that we enable USPS Nonprofit Marketing Mail postage rates in our direct mail automation platform. Nonprofit marketers have been investing heavily in CRM, Marketing Automation, and other marketing technologies, making them natural to utilize a fully automated direct mail marketing system like Postalytics.”

Learn More About the Postalytics® Nonprofit Launch

To learn more about the Postalytics® Nonprofit launch, check out the full Postalytics nonprofit software release summary at: https://www.postalytics.com/blog/nonprofit-direct-mail-automation/

About Postalytics

Postalytics® is the leading direct mail automation solution that turns direct mail into a digital marketing channel. Over 10,000 customers use Postalytics to instantly generate automated direct mail marketing campaigns that are fully integrated with their tech stack and tracked using patented mail tracking techniques. For more information about Postalytics, visit http://www.postalytics.com.