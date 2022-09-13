Hybrid and Electric Cars That Are Trending, According to CarBuzz

The onslaught of hybrid and EV cars continues globally, and with it, we have seen some incredible new vehicles entering the fray. CarBuzz looks at some of those that top the rankings for sheer excellence in their respective segments.

Small Hybrids and EVs

The subcompact cars segment used to be filled with hatchbacks, but nowadays, this classification includes SUVs, crossovers, and sedans. And since these vehicles are often the go-to choice for those seeking affordable transportation, it’s no wonder that more and more hybrids and EVs are making their way onto our rankings of excellent small cars. Small hybrid cars that remain popular include the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime, Honda’s Insight, the Hyundai Ioniq, and the newest Kia Niro.

But if improved gas mileage is your priority, you might want to consider going fully electric, with options like the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the Volkswagen ID.4, and the Volvo C40 Recharge topping our list of the best small electric cars.

Luxury EVs

From full-size family haulers with seven seats to yacht-like sedans with ample room in the back seat for executives to stretch out, luxury EVs don’t just tick the boxes for comfort and class but are generally packed with features. Expect only the finest materials used inside and top-notch build quality, which tends to hike up the MSRP. But with options like the Audi e-tron GT, Cadillac’s Lyriq, and the Taycan in various configurations from Porsche, you can rest assured that luxury electric cars are worth every penny spent.

Hybrid and EV Sports Cars

The sports car segment is one where combustion propulsion has always reigned supreme, but with the advent of hybrid and electric power, we have seen some spectacular vehicles on the front lines. With staggering performance from hybridized engines, cars like the Acura NSX, the Ferrari SF90, and Koenigsegg’s Gemera have changed the perception of what this technology can do. These speedsters aren’t just magnificent to behold but they come with breathtaking acceleration courtesy of heaps of horsepower.

Brands like Porsche, BMW, and Lexus also contribute to the list of excellent hybrid sports cars with some truly exciting examples. The Lexus LC Hybrid coupe looks as good as it drives, the Panamera E-Hybrid is a genuine delight to pilot, and BMW’s i8 – despite being on the older side of things – remains an icon.

