PM invites ideas and inputs for Mann Ki Baat





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has invited people to share the ideas and inputs for upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for 25th September 2022 at 11 A.M. The ideas can be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message. Anyone also can give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give his/her suggestions to the Prime Minister.





Sharing MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted;





https://www.mygov.in/group-issue/inviting-ideas-mann-ki-baat-prime-minister-narendra-modi-25th-september-2022/?target=inapp&type=group_issue&nid=334031







#MannKiBaat is enriched by diverse inputs and inspiring collective efforts across India which have brought positive changes in our society. Like always, I look forward to receiving your inputs for this month’s episode which will take place on the 25th. https://t.co/GZyrY61gpk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2022

