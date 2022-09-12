Traverse Bay Farms Reveals Expansion Plans for their Elk Rapids Retail Store

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 35+ national food awards, announced its plan to double to square footager of its Elk Rapids, Michigan retail store. The company offers cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules, nationally award-winning fruit and gourmet salsa, dried cherries and more.

Traverse Bay Farms opened their downtown Elk Rapids retail store in 2012. The company continues it commitment to offering the best customer experience and support the local community. The expansion plans is a direct result of customer surveys conducted during the 2022 spring and summer season.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing, “We opened our Elk Rapids store in 2012. Elk Rapids is located in a popular tourist vacation destination in Northern Michigan. Over the years, we have had a number of individuals and family discover our retail store while on vacation in Elk Rapids. In addition, since beginning of the pandemic, a number of folk who were vacations have since purchased and move to the local community. This means as more people vacation and are now living in Elk Rapids year-round we are seeing an increase in foot traffic to our Elk Rapids store.

Mr. LaPointe continued, “The location of this store is about a 3-minute walk from Memorial Beach, one of the best beaches in Northern Michigan, we get a lot of people into our store. We recently modernized our store and product selection and now looking to expand our foot print in Elk Rapids. Best of all, we will be in the same location as we are now. We have also increase the number of Hollywood celebrities with our products on our Hollywood Hub wall. It is a lot of fun for kids of all ages to see all of the photos.”

The Traverse Bay Farms Elk Rapids store will soon offer increased product selection, including more cherry juice, dried cherries, cherry capsules and more. In addition, this location is planned to also offer grab-n-go deli pre-made deli sandwiches, a new coffee bar and an upgraded Salsa Bar. The Salsa Bar is a sampling area in which customers can sample a number of different Traverse Bay Farms product prior to purchase.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.