Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray Product Line Will Debut at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program” This Week

Dr. Burd’s Original Wonder Spray, which helps heal wounds, and Dr. Burd’s Skin Rescue, useful for a variety of skin ailments, are now available in America.

“Our team will meet with dozens of buyers from large and small retail chains at ECRM’s ‘Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program’ that begins this week,” said John Burd, Ph.D., CEO of Wonder Spray, LLC, a health and wellness company in San Diego. “We have two great products that families can use on their skin, for first aid and a variety of ailments.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one virtual meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains.

The Original Wonder Spray and Skin Rescue contain Hypchlorous, a natural antimicrobial agent used by white blood cells to kill all pathogens.

“Both products are 100 percent natural, gentle and soothing, alcohol-free, and safe for pets and people of all ages,” said Burd, a scientist and biochemist. “They work immediately on contact with the skin.”

Dr. Burd said the Original Wonder Spray and Skin Rescue have been clinically studied.

“The Wonder Spray is doctor approved while Skin Rescue has been approved by dermatologists,” he added.

The Original Wonder Spray helps heal wounds by reducing the bacteria in and around a wound, while Dr. Burd’s Skin Rescue Wonder Spray is a refreshing, hydrating, and soothing facial mist that reduces redness, inflammation, and skin irritations.

Dr. Burd said his company is expanding its retail network in 2022 and 2023.

“ECRM gives us the opportunity to meet with many of the top retailers in less than a week,” Burd said. “Our products are 100 percent natural which will appeal to retailers because consumers today want to buy products that are safer to use.”

To purchase Original Wonder Spray or Skin Rescue, visit DrBurdWonderSpray.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spay

Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray flagship products are Orginal Wonder Spay and Skin Rescue The Original Wonder Spay can help to fight infection, reduce inflammation, and enhance your body’s natural ability to heal, and is highly effective against a wide range of ailments. Dr. Burd’s Skin Rescue is an all-natural spray that gently cleanses the skin while working to calm inflammation, quell redness, and minimize irritation.