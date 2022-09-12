Packer’s Pine Debuts Eco-friendly Accessories for Pine Tar Soap

Packer’s Pine brings a natural approach to self care, with their pine tar soap and other personal hygiene products. Now, they are extending this approach to personal care accessories, including their new bamboo soap dish, which extends the life of their bar soaps in an eco-friendly way.

Packer’s Pine, a family-owned and operated company, has been selling its specially formulated soap since 1869. While other companies have followed suit, leveraging the gentle cleansing powers of pine, Packer’s Pine is the original maker of the iconic, pine-scented bar soap. The soap is named for Daniel Packer, who discovered pine tar while participating in the California Gold Rush and launched the soap company.

The new Packer’s Pine bamboo tar soap holder shrinks the environmental footprint of a typical soap dish while preserving the soap from water wear.

“The slats on the bottom allow for easy draining so the soap doesn’t erode from shower water,” said David Zelken, Packer’s Pine President. “We chose to craft it from bamboo because it is energy efficient, restrains soil erosion, and is naturally renewable.”

Packer’s Pine is a financial supporter of multiple eco-friendly tree planting initiatives, including the National Forest Foundation’s tree planting campaign and One Tree Planted, which has planted over 40 million trees in nearly 45 countries in the past eight years.

The new bamboo soap dish will be sold separately or in bundles with pine tar soap, shampoo, and body wash. Packer’s pine products are well-loved by many users as DEET-free bug repellents, capable of keeping mosquitoes, ticks, and chiggers at bay. In fact, the Army Corps of Engineers used Packer’s Pine bar soap as the insect repellent of choice prior to World War II. Packer’s Pine products also help with psoriasis, dandruff, and eczema because they are natural, gentle, and free of the harsh additives found in many self-care products.

To purchase the Packer’s Pine bamboo soap dish or browse their self-care products, visit www.PackersPine.com.

About Packer’s Pine

Packer’s Pine is the original maker of pine tar-based personal care products sold worldwide since 1869. They source the highest-grade pine tar and pine oil, combining them with complementary ingredients to ensure a premium product of the utmost quality and performance.