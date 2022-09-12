John W. Kaveney, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith and Davis LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Regulatory Developments in the Healthcare Industry



Event Summary



Health systems have rapidly evolved to adopt convenient, virtual, and customer-centered care services. The goal is to leverage technologies, such as remote patient monitoring (RPM), artificial intelligence (AI)-based processes, and machine learning to aid in smoother and more streamlined healthcare delivery. However, the adoption of digital transformation requires a proper regulatory framework, particularly in monitoring and evaluating results.





While these innovations bring more convenience in delivering healthcare services, they also raise issues on data privacy and health equity. Thus, policymakers are considering stricter regulations to ensure the quality of care.





In this LIVE webcast, healthcare law experts John W. Kaveney (Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP) and Delphine ORourke (Goodwin) will provide a comprehensive discussion of the recent regulatory developments in the healthcare sector. Speakers, among other things, will offer best practices in developing and implementing corporate policies to ensure compliance.





Key topics include:



 Healthcare Regulatory Developments



 Leveraging Technology in the Healthcare Sector: Legal Implications



 Challenges and Critical Issues



 Explore Compliance Strategies



 What Lies Ahead





