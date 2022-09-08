METALEX Vietnam 2022: Shape the Next Normal

METALEX Vietnam 2022, Vietnam’s International Exhibition on Machine Tools & Metalworking Solutions for Production Upgrade, 15th Edition will be organized from October 06–08, 2022, at SECC Saigon, District 07, Ho Chi Minh City. The event continues to help local industries adapt to new production. RX Tradex Vietnam organizes the event in partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in HCM City, the HCM City Center for Supporting Industries Development (CSID) and the Investment and Trade Promotion Center HCM City (ITPC), which aims to deliver remarkable activities to the Vietnamese metalworking community, such as technology showcases, conferences, welding competitions, technology runways, and business matchmaking.

Vietnam continues to be a safe destination for foreign investors as a result of its adaptable economic policies and successful vaccination campaign. Vu Trong Tai, General Manager of RX Tradex Vietnam, the organizer of METALEX Vietnam 2022, stated: “Despite being impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, Vietnam’s economy has proven its resilience, thanks to the adaptable reaction of enterprises and the prompt actions of the government. The changing geopolitical trends and the timely execution of economic cooperation will further strengthen Vietnam’s position. This is a good opportunity for Vietnamese entrepreneurs.”

Mr. Matsumoto, chief representative of JETRO’s Ho Chi Minh office, echoed the sentiment that Vietnam’s standing is improving: “Trade and investment between Vietnam and Japan have made substantial achievements in recent years. According to statistics, 55.3% of enterprises plan to expand their operations in Vietnam during the next one to two years, the highest number in Southeast Asia. In comparison to the rest of Asia, only India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan surpass this number. In contrast, only 2.2% of enterprises in Vietnam indicated that they would ‘narrow’ their operations, the smallest percentage in Southeast Asia and the second smallest in Asia after Pakistan,” he stated.

Furthermore, beginning in 2021, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry will implement an aid policy aimed at diversifying overseas supply chains. If the number of projects selected is divided by country, 103 projects have been selected, with Vietnam accounting for the most, with 41 projects. This demonstrates the level of interest in the project.

Nonetheless, Vietnamese enterprises face many obstacles. According to Mr. Vu Trong Tai, in order to take advantage of international corporations’ opportunities to invest and expand factories in Vietnam and to participate deeply in the global supply chain, Vietnamese manufacturers must improve their competitiveness by updating new technologies, increasing productivity, reducing consumption, enhancing human resources, and linking and cooperating in chains. While Mr. Matsumoto also brought up a number of problems, such as the quality of products and the lack of complete techniques, which make it hard to get parts and supplies in Vietnam.

METALEX Vietnam 2022 is ready to comeback from October 6–8, 2022 at SECC, 799 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCM City. This will assist Vietnamese manufacturers in modernizing technology, building networks and deeply participating in the global supply chain. RX Tradex also collaborates with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in HCM City, HCM City Center for Supporting Industries Development (CSID), and Investment and Trade Promotion Center HCM City (ITPC) to organize “Supporting Industry Exhibition 2022” at the same time and location as METALEX Vietnam 2022.

More than 250 brands from 20 countries, including Accretech, Epson, Mitutoyo, Takamaz, Yamaha, Hiwin, LKM, New Century, Delta, Showadenki, and companies from international pavilions: India, Taiwan, Germany, Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. There are many activities at METALEX, including technology showcases, conferences such as “Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing Application on Metal” by Vietnam Welding Society (VWS), the Final Round of the Welding Competition, Technology Runway, and Business Matchmaking Event.

In addition, the METALEX Vietnam team arranges intense events such as the M-TALKS The Series program and factory visit. Attendees can delve deeper into the most recent market trends, interact with partners, and receive advice directly from industry professionals.

The “Welding Competition 2022,” organized nationwide with generous support from the Vietnam Welding Society, is a bright spot for the Vietnamese welding community. The competition aims to recognize outstanding individuals and groups in the field of welding technology, with the opportunity to shine at the Final round during the METALEX Vietnam 2022 exhibition.

Finally, the forum “Navigate the future manufacturing – Deeply participate into global supply chain” which aims to provide Vietnamese manufacturers comprehensive understanding of all aspects of the manufacturing industry, allowing them to enter the supply chain with confidence.

METALEX Vietnam 2022 will continue to promote its important position in Vietnam’s manufacturing community, becoming an ideal destination for suppliers and customers.