Finally, A Practical Guide to Personal Finance Just for Single Parents



Other books for single parents talk about manifesting a new future through positive thinking. While a positive mindset is always important, Show Your Paycheck Whos Boss contains many practical, actionable tips that are specific to both men and women who are parenting without a partner.





Some of these specific topics are:



 Child Support Payments  paying and receiving



 Gift Giving  your kids and others



 Saving for Retirement



 Sending Your Kids to College





There are a lot of great personal finance books available that single parents could refer to, says Windsor. But there are so many topics that apply only to single parents, and nobody is addressing those. I really believe that single parents can get a handle on their finances and be successful, and this book will be a valuable tool.





Not sure what to make for dinner, but you dont want to spend money on fast food? Windsor explains several easy weekday meal ideas. Need to make some extra money? Youll find instructions on how to start a small business. Thinking about asking for a promotion, or maybe changing jobs? Theres a whole chapter on Careers, and the book includes a detailed Career Planner.





Youll actually find three complete planners that will help you get your finances in order.





Available for purchase on Amazon, or directly from the publisher.





About the Author



Diane Windsor is an author and publisher living in North Texas. She spent many years as a single parent to her three children, and is passionate about helping other single parents find success.





Contact Information:



Motina Books, LLC



303-668-0440



www.MotinaBooks.com



Diane ( @ ) MotinaBooks dot com

