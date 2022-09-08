Burlington Global to host critical Global Economic Conference



Burlington Global will also be discussing current retirement and tax laws. The research will address property, income and levels and retirement assets.





Burlington Globals Chief Operations Officer commented on the upcoming Conference next month saying “Our goal of this conference is to discuss the state of the global economy and where the area of opportunities exist.





Burlington Globals Chief Operations Officer also added “On behalf of Burlington Global, we are pleased to hold this critical conference. We believe wealth planning is critical to protect ourselves and our families, as well as to inspire and engage future generations in the work that is important to each of us.





About Us – Burlington Global



Founded in 2010, Burlington manages more than $2 billion across several traditional and alternative strategies on behalf of both institutional investors and private clients. Burlington is headquartered in Hong Kong, with an office in Singapore, and invests across the entire capital structure.





Burlington Global is built on 5 key attributes that set us apart. Burlington is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

