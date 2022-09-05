Roadside Rescue Offers Fifth-Wheel RV and Trailer Towing for Snowbirds, Utah Tourists

With five major national parks within driving distance, sunny and mild weather, and more than 25 RV parks and campgrounds, it’s no surprise that the population of southern Utah swells by nearly a third with snowbirds and tourists every fall and winter. With this in mind, Roadside Rescue wants Utahns to know that they’re covered, whether they need help towing their camper or RV for a temporary relocation or in a roadside emergency.

Many RV owners don’t realize that even though their truck can haul a sizable load, it still may not be suitable for fifth-wheel towing. “You should have at least a three-quarter-ton to one-ton truck for that kind of weight,” said James Fullmer, president of Roadside Rescue. “Otherwise, you risk damaging your truck and your fifth wheel.” Roadside Rescue has more than 15 years of experience in towing and roadside services.

Another good reason why people might consider hiring a fifth-wheel towing service is if they also want to bring their boat, ATV, or jet ski along and they need to double-tow. “If the person plans on pulling more than one trailer, it would make it a lot easier to have the fifth wheel towed down [to where they’re going] as opposed to pulling doubles,” Fullmer explained. “In Utah, you can only pull double trailers as long as they don’t add up to more than 65 feet in total length.” Otherwise, the tow requires special permitting.

“These are situations where we feel we can offer a more convenient and affordable alternative to towing your fifth wheel yourself,” said Fullmer.

Of course, if there’s an emergency on the road, consumers want to know their towing service will have the right equipment to handle towing their trailer without doing any more damage. “Unlike some of our competitors, our Utah tow trucks are equipped with high-quality fifth wheel hitches and are rated to haul heavyweight RV trailers.” Fullmer continued, “We can even handle fifth wheels that have a busted ball joint or axle.”

Roadside Rescue services the northern part of the Wasatch Front, including Bountiful, Kaysville, Layton, and Ogden, with 24/7 service. They tow a wide variety of vehicles, including classic cars, boats, and low-clearance vehicles, and provide jumpstart, lockout, and winching services. For more information on fifth-wheel towing or any other services offered by Roadside Rescue, contact www.RoadsideRescueInc.com or call (801) 803-4900.

About Roadside Rescue

Roadside Rescue is a tow truck company that provides 24/7 reliable towing services and roadside assistance needs. As a 5-star towing company, Roadside Rescue is meticulously dedicated to customer satisfaction.