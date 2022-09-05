Honey Staxx Releases “Softer Than Some Ice Cream” EP

Honey Staxx brings her loyal fanbase her long awaited EP, titled, “Softer than Some Ice Cream.” After the success of her first single, “Love is Music,” she has been busy writing, recording, and acting. Described as a triple threat, she has been honing her skills in lyricism, singing, and acting. Her album is inspired by music legends such as DMX, Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB), MC Lyte, Lauryn Hill, Cappadonna and Biggie. This multi-faceted threat has built her loyal fanbase through hosting the ever popular The Rap Beat TV Show, where she has been fortunate to interview Kool Rocski, the last living Fatboy; and Raekwon, Inspecktah Deck and Cappadonna from the illustrious Wu Tang Clan. Also, she has opened for the likes of Cappadonna, and will appear in the upcoming Netflix premiere, “Rustin,” and “Wu Tang Saga,” appearing on Hulu.

Honey Staxx credits Swag and Raven for their contribution on “Gotcha Back,” a featured track on “Softer Than Some Ice Cream”; Kidd the Engineer at Studio 17 in Baltimore, Maryland for the production on her upcoming EP; and MEF Designs for the graphic work on the cover.

This is such a personal and monumental stage in the young Honey Staxx career that she notes Samantha Leavell, of Certified Nation Entertainment, her manager; Executive Order Distribution; her supportive sons; her mother, who is her backbone; best friend Nancy; and all of her family and friends. Without these important people and their support, Honey Staxx claims, “None of this would be possible.”

