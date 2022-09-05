“College Athletic Scholarships,” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (until 09/02/2022)

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, September 2, 2022

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Marc Nolans new #1 international best-selling book, College Athletic Scholarships: The Path to Recruiting Success in the New Age of NIL, the Transfer Portal and Post COVID Scholarships. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day, September 2nd.





This is the first book written for the high school athlete and their parents looking for answers in the New Age of the Transfer Portal, NIL, in the Post COVID Scholarships. The book provides a real path of not just the hows of being recruited in todays maze of college sports the high school athlete will face, but the real life examples of college sports scholarships with the recent NCAA decisions that each student-athlete and their parents will be involved with over the next several Wild West years not only for the day-to-day athlete trying to obtain that elusive athletic scholarship, but to help ensure the path will be one that is a smooth transition to college over the possible issues they will face along this path, both financially and personally.





College Athletic Scholarships by Marc Nolan will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (09/02/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8PXN85S.





About the author:





Coach Nolan has trained and consulted with thousands high school student-athletes and their parents over the last 47 years, in assisting them in the recruiting process transition from High School athlete to college athlete and to the Professional ranks. Today, in the Post COVID world of the Transfer Portal, NIL issues and the overall impacts on the recent decisions by the NCAA, the path is no longer as easy as one may think. This first of its kind book and our consulting services assists those families with many of the rocky roads being faced today, and how to ensure a more smooth journey.