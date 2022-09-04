COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 596





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 213.18 Crore (2,13,18,00,260) today. More than 15 lakh (15,40,602) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10414213

2nd Dose 10107389

Precaution Dose 6789199

FLWs 1st Dose 18434853

2nd Dose 17700489

Precaution Dose 13216980

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40449871



2nd Dose 30443138

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61723788



2nd Dose 52456471

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560679655

2nd Dose 513457410

Precaution Dose 66687301

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203920708

2nd Dose 196396494

Precaution Dose 36885958

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127593116

2nd Dose 122761746

Precaution Dose 41681481

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023216204

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 943323137

Precaution Dose 165260919

Total 2131800260















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 03rd September, 2022 (596th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 27

2nd Dose 183

Precaution Dose 8404

FLWs 1st Dose 49

2nd Dose 434

Precaution Dose 15259

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 23167



2nd Dose 48069

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 7004



2nd Dose 26228

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 17612

2nd Dose 70045

Precaution Dose 788733

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 2916

2nd Dose 15173

Precaution Dose 349001

Over 60 years 1st Dose 1833

2nd Dose 10131

Precaution Dose 156334

Cumulative 1st dose administered 52608

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 170263

Precaution Dose 1317731

Total 1540602















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





