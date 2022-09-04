COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 596

Sep 4, 2022 | Business


India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 213.18 Crore (2,13,18,00,260) today. More than 15 lakh (15,40,602) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10414213

2nd Dose

10107389

Precaution Dose

6789199

FLWs

1st Dose

18434853

2nd Dose

17700489

Precaution Dose

13216980

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

40449871

2nd Dose

30443138

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61723788

2nd Dose

52456471

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

560679655

2nd Dose

513457410

Precaution Dose

66687301

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203920708

2nd Dose

196396494

Precaution Dose

36885958

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127593116

2nd Dose

122761746

Precaution Dose

41681481

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1023216204

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

943323137

Precaution Dose

165260919

Total

2131800260




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 03rd September, 2022 (596th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

27

2nd Dose

183

Precaution Dose

8404

FLWs

1st Dose

49

2nd Dose

434

Precaution Dose

15259

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

23167

2nd Dose

48069

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

7004

2nd Dose

26228

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

17612

2nd Dose

70045

Precaution Dose

788733

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

2916

2nd Dose

15173

Precaution Dose

349001

Over 60 years

1st Dose

1833

2nd Dose

10131

Precaution Dose

156334

Cumulative 1st dose administered

52608

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

170263

Precaution Dose

1317731

Total

1540602




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


****


MV


HFW/COVID Vaccination/03rd September/5




(Release ID: 1856560)
Visitor Counter : 360