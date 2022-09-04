COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 595

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 212.97 Crore (2,12,97,60,943) today. More than 21 lakh (21,24,760) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10414180

2nd Dose

10107102

Precaution Dose

6778582

FLWs

1st Dose

18434782

2nd Dose

17699887

Precaution Dose

13197574

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

40419384

2nd Dose

30382236

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61712772

2nd Dose

52424390

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

560656357

2nd Dose

513363808

Precaution Dose

65641564

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203916413

2nd Dose

196375721

Precaution Dose

36423712

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127590252

2nd Dose

122747578

Precaution Dose

41474649

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1023144140

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

943100722

Precaution Dose

163516081

Total

2129760943




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 02nd September, 2022 (595th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

36

2nd Dose

194

Precaution Dose

8739

FLWs

1st Dose

61

2nd Dose

391

Precaution Dose

19080

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

31004

2nd Dose

50423

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

8737

2nd Dose

24853

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

18960

2nd Dose

77874

Precaution Dose

1128567

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

3386

2nd Dose

16587

Precaution Dose

502208

Over 60 years

1st Dose

2077

2nd Dose

10412

Precaution Dose

221171

Cumulative 1st dose administered

64261

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

180734

Precaution Dose

1879765

Total

2124760




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


