COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 595





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 212.97 Crore (2,12,97,60,943) today. More than 21 lakh (21,24,760) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10414180

2nd Dose 10107102

Precaution Dose 6778582

FLWs 1st Dose 18434782

2nd Dose 17699887

Precaution Dose 13197574

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40419384



2nd Dose 30382236

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61712772



2nd Dose 52424390

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560656357

2nd Dose 513363808

Precaution Dose 65641564

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203916413

2nd Dose 196375721

Precaution Dose 36423712

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127590252

2nd Dose 122747578

Precaution Dose 41474649

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023144140

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 943100722

Precaution Dose 163516081

Total 2129760943















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 02nd September, 2022 (595th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 36

2nd Dose 194

Precaution Dose 8739

FLWs 1st Dose 61

2nd Dose 391

Precaution Dose 19080

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 31004



2nd Dose 50423

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 8737



2nd Dose 24853

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 18960

2nd Dose 77874

Precaution Dose 1128567

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 3386

2nd Dose 16587

Precaution Dose 502208

Over 60 years 1st Dose 2077

2nd Dose 10412

Precaution Dose 221171

Cumulative 1st dose administered 64261

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 180734

Precaution Dose 1879765

Total 2124760















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





