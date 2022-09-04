Art Scene West Gallery Exhibition

Art Scene West Gallery is pleased to present abstract expressionist mixed media artworks by local artist Monique Santander.

Monique Santander is a Chilean American artist, who has resided in Solana Beach since 2015. Monique came to United States in 1979, pursuing her creative dream in New York City. Her abstract art is known internationally for her expression in color, form and movement. Monique has exhibited in Chile, Germany, Greece, Mexico, Canada and at various galleries in Miami Beach, New York City and the Hamptons.

She paints intuitively but meticulously, layering layers of textures, colors and marks while following her feelings and connection to herself, to the colors and the canvas. She loves experimenting with different color combinations, new techniques and new ways to apply the color onto the canvas.

This exhibition is representative of a fresh energy and excitement in the Solana Beach Design District, where Art Scene West Gallery is promoting local art creation and collaboration.