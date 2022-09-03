Gio Bravo, First Trans Music Artist in Regional Mexican Music is Back

LOS ANGELES – Aug. 31, 2022 – PRLog — Los Angeles, CA., — Gio Bravo, better known as the first Trans artist to break barriers in the Regional Mexican music genre, announced today his transition to the Urban Latin genre after releasing four new Reggaeton tracks.

Just in time for some end-of-summer dance vibes, Gio Bravo announced a new transition, but this time in the world of music. Following the launch of his musical career in 2017 with Regional Mexican album “El Comienzo,” a Banda Sierreño style that was very personal to the artist, he is now ready to take on a new music genre with tracks penned by himself and produced by renowned Urban Latin Venezuelan music producer Rayyen.

On August 5, 2022 Gio dropped the first single titled “Esta Noche,” (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=a3M5vsvajko) which will be followed by three additional tracks: “Tiene Ganas,” “Lo Que Ella Quiere” and “Eres Fuego,” which will be released in a staggered and consecutive order on August 12th, 19th and 26th, respectively. With a renewed sense of self, a new look and a new sound, Gio Bravo is setting himself up to continue smashing barriers and to moving forward as the first trail blazing Trans recording artist in Regional Mexican music and now as the first Trans male artist in the music genre that Daddy Yankee turned into a global music phenomenon, Reggaeton.

“I’ve always been a Reggaeton fan, in fact, one of my all-time favorite albums is Daddy Yankee’s “Barrio Fino.” My very first Project in this music genre was a very cool collaboration I did with the talented and well-known Mexican singer Helen Ochoa with the song “Diabla.” (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=jlTcXLQzJ2s) I think it was spot on because it was well received by my fans and at the same time, I truly felt this was the genre that resonated well with me and that made me feel comfortable in my own skin. Reggaeton is a genre that allows me to express myself in a more authentic way and it allows me to be who I really am,” said Gio.

During the Pandemic, Gio saw his writing talent flourish and in that time, he wrote approximately 30 new songs. The music collaboration with Venezuelan producer Rayyen was symbiotic and a match made in heaven according to Gio who recounts that working with him everything flowed in a very organic manner as far as bringing his vision to life and transmitting what he wanted to say from his gender identity to his vision in the Reggaeton space.

“I love Reggaeton music because it’s a genre that allows me to be even more authentic with myself and I feel that it’s also less judgmental, more open to accept new propositions and a more diverse group of artists as far as song lyrics and topics you can play with. Now, I can honestly say that I feel like I can live my truth. These new tracks are a bit more erotic and sensual, and they make me feel more comfortable in my own skin,” stated Gio.

The first single “Esta Noche” is an upbeat dance track that talks about his flirting with a girl at a club and their intention to hookup. According to the singer-song writer, all of these new songs revolve around explicit sensuality and sexuality. These new tracks explore eroticism and sensual desires in a frank and upfront manner and they are upbeat danceable tracks made for “perreo” with the sole objective of getting people to dance, re-ignite his career on social media and carve a space for himself among the Urban Latin music universe.