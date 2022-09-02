RPR Announces Content License Agreement With MetroList MLS

CHICAGO – Aug. 30, 2022 – PRLog — Realtors Property Resource®, LLC (RPR®), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS®, has announced an MLS content license agreement with MetroList®, the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Northern California. Brokers affiliated with MetroList, who have “opted in” and authorized their listings to be sent to RPR now have their listing data included in RPR’s national property database.

RPR is a benefit from the National Association of REALTORS®, which provides an unparalleled amount of property data to its members. RPR aggregates listing and sales data from the MLS and overlays that on national datasets starting with public records (deed, tax, mortgage), schools, demographics, POIs, traffic counts, commercial tenants, consumer spending, and much more. The platform includes analysis and pricing tools, including a CMA builder, a Refine Value tool, and access to local market housing statistics and trends.

“We’re enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with RPR, and also pleased to see the full complement of RPR property data and tools being offered to our REALTOR® members,” said Jessica Coates, CEO of the Sacramento Association of REALTORS®. “RPR is a powerful NAR member benefit that truly helps agents be the best they can be.”

“We’re excited to have RPR available to our REALTOR® members”, said Patrick Wallace, CEO for Central Valley Association of REALTORS®. “The desktop and mobile applications offer powerful and professional reports, plus comprehensive nationwide property data. RPR really supports the needs of our members when working with their buyers and sellers.”

RPR’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Young adds, “Since our initial launch in 2010, RPR’s mission has always been focused on helping REALTORS® save money through increased efficiencies, and gain access to valuable parcel-centric data, reporting and the mobile application. It’s terrific to extend the full suite of RPR’s products to additional REALTOR® Association members in Northern California.”

For more information on RPR, visit their blog page at blog.narrpr.com.

About Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®)

Realtors Property Resource, LLC® (RPR®), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS®, is an exclusive online real estate database created to support the core competence of its members. The parcel-centric database, covering more than 160 million residential and commercial U.S. properties, provides REALTORS® with the analytical power to help clients make informed decisions while increasing efficiency in the marketplace. For more information about RPR, visit http://blog.narrpr.com.

About MetroList® Services, Inc.

MetroList Services Inc. (www.metrolist.com) is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 23,000 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba Counties. MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network and has been in operation for more than 35 years, is the largest MLS in Northern California and serves a geographic market area covering over 10,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services to help real estate professionals in their businesses.