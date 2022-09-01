Shri Dharmendra Pradhan holds bilateral meeting with HE Dr. Bonginkosi Emmanuel “Blade” NZIMANDE, Minister of Higher Education, Science & Innovation, Republic of South Africa in Bali, Indonesia.





Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan held a bilateral meeting with HE Dr. Bonginkosi Emmanuel “Blade” NZIMANDE, Minister of Higher Education, Science & Innovation, Republic of South Africa, in Bali, Indonesia, today.













The Ministers had fruitful discussions on strengthening the academic & skill development partnerships and bilateral education cooperation.





The Ministers agreed to develop institutional mechanisms for tie-ups between HEIs & skill institutions, mutual recognition of skill qualifications & capacity building in skill development.





They also decided to set up a Joint Working Group on Education between two countries to further extend the cooperation that already exists and also to realise the full potential of bilateral cooperation in education.









Shri Pradhan said that the Introduction of NEP has paved the way for the internationalisation of Indian education.





Shri Pradhan added that India and South Africa relations are close and friendly and is rooted in shared values and interests.





Shri Pradhan thanked HE Dr NZIMANDE for his keenness to deepen our engagements in education & skill development and for his support to India’s presidency in furthering the G20 EdWG agenda.





Shri Pradhan also visited the Gusti Bagus Sugriwa University in Bali, Indonesia. Minister Pradhan said that the University is a reflection of the pluralistic ethos of Indonesia and a celebration of common roots, identity and deep cultural connect between Indonesia and India.





He explored opportunities for institutional linkages with HEIs in India and academic collaboration in the field of Sanskrit language, Philosophy, Ayurveda and Yoga.





He also said that strong academic collaborations and student exchange between Sugriwa University & Indian HEIs will pave the way for broadening the understanding of Hinduism and the shared spiritual, cultural & economic ties.





Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also visited the International Institute of Tourism and Business (Institute Pariwisata dan Bisnis International) in Bali.





He had an overview of the training facilities, skilling programs, credit frameworks, pathways to student mobility and future plans among others.





He said that collaborations in skilling will encourage toursimpreneurship, help build capacities in emerging areas of travel, tourism, hospitality & business and boost people-to-people linkages.





















