PM conveys his condolences to Smt Sonia Gandhi on passing away of her mother





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences to Smt Sonia Gandhi on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino.





The Prime Minister tweeted :





Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

