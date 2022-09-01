Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) – July, 2022





The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month. The index for the month of July, 2022 is being released in this press release.





The All-India CPI-IW for July, 2022 increased by 0.7 points and stood at 129.9 (one hundred twenty nine point nine). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.54 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.90 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.





The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Housing group contributing 0.37 percentage points to the total change. At item level Cooking Gas, Electricity Domestic, Potato, Onion, Gourd, Mango, Banana, Chillies Dry, Cooked Meal, Wheat, Wheat Atta, Arhar Dal, Tur Dal etc. are responsible for the rise in index. However, this increase was largely checked by Tomato, Poultry Chicken, Soyabeen oil, Sunflower Oil, Mustard oil, Palm Oil, Rice, Apple, Lemon, Radish, Garlic, Drum Stick etc. putting downward pressure on the index.





At centre level, Udham Singh Nagar recorded a maximum increase of 3.8 points followed by Jalpaiguri and Jalandhar with 3.3 and 3.2 points respectively. Among others, 9 centres recorded increase between 2 to 2.9 points, 32 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 24 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Salem recorded a maximum decrease of 4.1 points. Among others, 2 centers recorded decrease between 2 to 2.9 points, 3 centers between 1 to 1.9 points and 11 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. Rest of 3 centres’ indices remained stationary.





Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.78 per cent compared to 6.16 per cent for the previous month and 5.26 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.96 per cent against 6.73 per cent of the previous month and 4.91 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.









Y-o-Y Inflation based on CPI-IW (Food and General)









All-India Group-wise CPI-IW for June, 2022and July, 2022





Sr. No. Groups June, 2022 July, 2022

I Food & Beverages 130.0 129.7

II Pan, Supari, Tobacco & Intoxicants 144.4 144.4

III Clothing & Footwear 127.0 127.2

IV Housing 118.9 121.0

V Fuel & Light 172.8 178.2

VI Miscellaneous 125.9 126.1



General Index 129.2 129.9



















CPI-IW: Groups Indices













