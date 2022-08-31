OCC Foundation unveils Legacy Campaign

The campaign celebrates 60 years of academic growth and was created to ensure the success of future leaders.

Ocean County College Foundation Legacy Campaign

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Aug. 29, 2022 – PRLog — “The need to leave a legacy is our spiritual need to have a sense of meaning, purpose, personal congruence and contribution,” – Stephen Covey.

Ocean County College Foundation is celebrating 60 years of academic growth and excellence by unveiling its Legacy Campaign.

“Your support of the Ocean County College Foundation will make a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of local students and residents,” said Kenneth J. Malagiere, Executive Director of the Ocean County College Foundation. “This opportunity to make a transformational gift will help our community and change countless lives for the better.”

As a member of the Ocean County College Foundation Board, David C. Wintrode and The Wintrode Family Foundation is passionate about higher education and ensuring continued individual and professional success in today’s world. Ocean County College has been serving the community by providing residents with a quality, affordable education and enriching cultural opportunities since 1964.

“The Ocean County Foundation has stood stalwart in support of these efforts by providing financial assistance to both traditional and non-traditional students alike to ensure all who wish to learn and grow, right here on the New Jersey shore, might do so,” said Wintrode.

The Foundation has grown significantly from its humble beginnings and has since contributed over $17.5 million in scholarship and special program support.

“This funding continues to provide for tuition, global and domestic travel experiences, capital projects, vocational certificate support, early college jump start and academy education and so much more,” Wintrode added.

While this impact has been significant, there is much more to do.

“The landscape of higher education continues to evolve right before our eyes,” said Wintrode. “A college degree, vocational certificate and opportunities to expand one’s personal knowledge base, has never been more important in ensuring continued individual and professional success in today’s world.”

Wintrode believes that the Ocean County College Foundation’s Legacy Campaign is the perfect vehicle to make a transformational gift that will help ensure the success of our future leaders.

“I believe this so strongly that I have recently made a $2 million gift, establishing the Roberta W. Wintrode Memorial Fund, to lead the charge and inspire others to join me in this campaign,” he continues. “It is my hope that you, too will partner with the Ocean County College Foundation in this endeavor to reach our goal of $25 million in support of the students at Ocean County College.”

To learn more about the Legacy Campaign, please contact Kenneth J. Malagiere at kmalagiere@ocean.edu.

