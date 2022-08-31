Hong Kong – Man arrested for murder

Man arrested for murder ***********************



Police arrested a 39-year-old non-ethnic Chinese (NEC) man in the small hours today (August 30) who was in suspected connection with the murder happened in Yau Ma Tei yesterday (August 29), in which a 35-year-old NEC man died.





After investigation, Police arrested the 39-year-old man in Sham Shui Po for murder.





Police arrested two NEC men, aged 27 and 35 respectively, in suspected connection with the case earlier.





All arrested men are being detained for further enquiries.





Active investigation by the District Crime Squad 3 of Yau Tsim District is underway.