Michele Tecchia, Monaco And The Green Economy Concept

Michele Tecchia Was Born In Monaco In 1971. He Spent Most Of His Childhood And Youth In His Birth State. Michele Tecchia Monaco – The Real Estate Expert Has Two Kids Who He Enjoys Spending Time With When Not Working.

One of the most famous consultants in the Principality of Monaco able to found a concept that combines economy and ecology in order to reduce the environmental impact of production processes. Michele Tecchia discovers, after returning to live in the Principality of Monaco that he has a strong interest in helping large and small businesses to obtain a 360-degree view of the concept of sustainability.

For many years now he has been used to using the famous “Green Economy” concept, which, every time we talk or think about the concept of sustainability, has a very interesting meaning.

In fact, by the green economy, we mean an economic model with the aim not only of achieving social well-being and equity but also of reducing both environmental risks and those of ecological scarcity, reducing any type of damage caused to the environment, caused by any type of process aimed at transforming raw materials into finished products.

From The Principality Of Monaco To Annual Conferences On The Theme Of “Econology”.

Michele Tecchia decides to start his consultancy activity by focusing research on sustainability and ecology, trying to share better, efficient and sustainable ways to transform both public and private production services. So, what better idea than through the organization of conferences in Munich to be able to spread the concept quickly and effectively?

One of the many reasons that meet the requirements for these conferences is certainly also the interest in any type of ecological initiative of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, combined with the knowledge and passion of Michele Tecchia.

It is a conference, known by many as CleanEquity, where Michele Tecchia tries to explain in detail the term “econology”.

This term, which takes the name of econology, conceived by Tecchia, combines two fundamental words in the topic of sustainability: economy and ecology.

In fact, Michele Tecchia argues that the development of the former creates the foundations for an economically stable and advanced society, while the development of the latter provides the key concepts for everything related to environmental issues.

What Types Of Advice Are Given During CleanEquity?

The skills available to Michele Tecchia adapt and respond not only to the needs of his customers but also to the desire for a change of energy operators and local authorities.

Its original but above all effective working methodology also manages to combine its operational practices with flexibility, managing to easily adapt to the multiple needs of a constantly diversified clientele.

His Advice Focuses On Some Of The Fundamental Points That Every Company Should Follow, Such As:

Strategy



• Innovation



• Research And Development

Michele Tecchia’s work in Munich is therefore aimed at the correct use of both primary and secondary resources, the use of technologies that lead to energy saving in the real estate sector and the collection of waste to try to produce a smaller amount of waste through recycling of materials.

