Remedly will migrate your Mental Health consent forms and chart notes for the first 100 users

Remedly EHR is tailor-made for Mental Health practitioners who want to focus on patient care and have a trusted and reliable product

Remedly EHR for Mental Health has the following modules available:

RCM and Medical billing

Electronic Prescribing (eRx)

e-Labs

Analytics & Reports

Televisits

MyOutcomes integration

For more info about Remedly for Mental Health specialties visit our website.

Make your consent forms and chart notes available gratis for you in a brand-new productive system at the end of the first 6 months of a 1-year contract with Remedly.

Book a demo to learn more how Remedly special solutions will make your practice a success

About Remedly

Remedly is all of the software your practice needs in one cloud-based solution.



Remedly’s HIPAA-compliant software includes: EMR, Practice Management, Patient Portal, Revenue Cycle Management, Analytics & Reports, eCommerce.

mental health ehr, mental health ehr systems, electronic health record software, patient portal ehr, behavioral health emr software, medical billing soft, ehr solutions, rcm billing services