Energy Management Firm DNE Resources Hires SEO Company to Boost Online Presence

Co-founded in 2009 by friends Wayne Burke and Steve Shoiry, DNE Resources seeks to help businesses understand and take control of their energy spending. Their three pronged approach assists clients in reducing their energy usage, shrinking their energy expenditures, and minimizing their carbon footprint. To take their message to a broader online audience, they have enlisted the expertise of Utah search engine optimization provider SEO National.

Serving clients in deregulated markets in the United States, Canada, and Ireland, DNE Resources helps businesses make informed decisions about their energy usage. By first analyzing the usage and needs of each customer, they can personalize a unique energy strategy that will work best for each company. Their unique approach to energy management has proven successful for a number of clients across various industries and sectors of the economy.

“It is exciting to work with a client that has so much to offer,” remarked Damon Burton, President of SEO National. “Their cutting-edge knowledge of the energy industry and how businesses can leverage new resources and technologies is amazing. We are proud to help them grow online and share their abilities with more business owners and executives.”

Since 2007, SEO National has helped companies along Utah’s Wasatch Front and nationwide improve their rankings with Google, Yahoo, and other search engines. Past clients have included NBA retail divisions, Inc. 5000 companies, and startups featured on Shark Tank.

DNE Resources received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces consistently since 2015. To learn more about DNE Resources and how they help businesses take charge of their energy, visit www.DNEResources.com or call 888-631-7977.

About DNE Resources

DNE Resources is an award-winning energy consulting firm. They develop energy strategies for homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits, and government organizations which enable them to see their energy options.