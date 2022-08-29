IKEA U.S. goes West with two new planning studios opening in Los Angeles, California

Introducing the IKEA Planning Studio: a new kind of IKEA store for Los Angeles. The IKEA Planning Studio is where expertise meets convenience. This August, customers can visit the new IKEA in Arcadia or Long Beach to chat with a design expert. Whether planning a big project or in need of the perfect piece for a space  or just a dose of free inspiration.

On August 29th and 31st, Long Beach and Arcadia are officially home to IKEA U.S. new store formatsa celebratory moment for the city of Los Angeles





On August 29th at 10 am PST, IKEA U.S. will cut the ribbon for the grand opening of IKEA Long Beach, a new planning studio in the Long Beach Towne Center. The excitement continues two days later when IKEA Arcadia opens its doors in the Westfield Santa Anita Shopping Mall on August 31st. IKEA U.S. announced its plans for the two new planning studios in the Los Angeles area in October of 2021 and the anticipation is finally over. The new Los Angeles touchpoints will focus on providing inspiration and smart home solutions for city living as IKEA continues to transform to better meet the needs of California customers.





L.A. residents can look forward to increased access to IKEA in the city as the two centrally located planning studios join four full-size IKEA stores in the greater Los Angeles market. The two new locations are the first IKEA planning studios on the West Coast. By creating convenient ways to shop and helping to eliminate the classic frustration of L.A. traffic with two new IKEA locations, customers will be able to focus on their favorite home projects at each new planning studio. IKEA customers will be able to book appointments and get support from design specialists with planning and ordering home furnishing solutions that require a bit more help  such as kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms. While customers are unable to take home any products on their shopping day, the IKEA team will make sure that everything a customer orders is transported to their home or to another convenient point of delivery. The concept for these studios is based on extensive market research to understand consumers, what logistical barriers they face, how they like to shop, how they live at home, and more.





The new IKEA planning studios offer a unique experience with convenience in mind, and they are tailored for L.A. living. IKEA is consistently transforming to better meet the needs of our customers in California and beyond, said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S. We dont want to stop pushing the envelope when it comes to accessibility and affordability. IKEA is strongly committed to the communities in which we operate. We look forward to being a good partner to both Long Beach and Arcadia, and to welcoming its residents as part of the IKEA experience.





Grand Opening Day





Just before 10 am PST on August 29th, IKEA Long Beach will host co-workers, city officials and mall customers for a short ribbon cutting ceremony and the presentation of a Certificate of Recognition from the city of Long Beach. This will take place on site at the Long Beach Towne Center at 7611 Carson Blvd, in 8000 sq. feet of leased space. IKEA Arcadia will do the same at 10 am PST on August 31st at the Westfield Santa Anita Shopping Mall at 400 S. Baldwin Avenue, in 9092 sq. feet of leased space. On each grand opening day, IKEA customers can enjoy games, workshops, giveaways, and the opportunity to become IKEA Family Members for more exclusive perks throughout the day.





The all-new Planning Studios in Arcadia and Long Beach will allow customers to meet with professional consultants who can help them optimize their living space, said Gustavo Tinajero, Greater Los Angeles Market Area Manager at IKEA U.S. With full-service delivery, this is a new, intimate experience thats uniquely IKEA and uniquely L.A. We are thrilled to be opening the first IKEA planning studios on the West Coast, continuing to create customer meeting points that are more accessible and convenient to the many people of the L.A. market while continuing to offer smart and affordable home solutions.





In addition to opening new store formats in city centers, IKEA has made significant investments to enhance its e-commerce experience and service offerings, including new lower priced shipping & delivery, Click & Collect, and TaskRabbit assembly services.





About IKEA





