Hyatt Place Nanchong Gaoping Celebrates Official Opening

The 276-room Hyatt Place hotel is the first international hotel to open in the heart of Nanchong

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces the opening of Hyatt Place Nanchong Gaoping, expanding the Hyatt Place brands footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel is the first and currently only international hotel in Nanchong and features the Hyatt Place brands intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, 24-hour food offerings and a 24-hour gym. The hotel is a joint venture led by Nanchong Yuxuan Hotel Management Co., Ltd, and operated by Minyoun Hospitality.





Because Hyatts efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy-to-navigate experience for todays multitasking travelers. Hyatt Place Nanchong Gaoping is located on the 29th to 43rd floors of the Chuanbei Financial Center, the tallest landmark in Nanchong city. The hotel is adjacent to the Poly Mall commercial complex, Financial Square Commercial Pedestrian Street and Wangfujing Department Store, making it an ideal choice for business and leisure travelers.





The hotel sits by the Jialing River, only a minutes walk from the wetland park on the banks of the river, about a 20-minute drive from Nanchong Airport and a 15-minute drive from the railway station. Set in an oasis of nature with convenient access to transportation, shopping and dining, Hyatt Place Nanchong Gaoping is well located for enjoying a leisure vacation.





As Nanchong continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to welcome the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area, said General Manager Zeke Xiao. With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.





Hyatt Place Nanchong Gaoping offers:

276 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper in many rooms

The Kitchen serves freshly prepared meals all day, including Chinese and Western-style breakfasts

The Lobby Lounge features specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

Event Spaces offer about 2,000 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting space

Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

Nanchong is a vibrant, rapidly developing city filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods, and an ever-expanding list of great places to visit and things to do and see, said Yu Zhan, Owner Representative, Nanchong Yuxuan Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Our hotel is central to all of them and we are confident that Hyatt Place Nanchong Gaoping will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our area.





Hyatt Place Nanchong Gaoping is under the leadership of General Manager Xiao Difan. In his role, Mr. Xiao is directly responsible for the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing hotel colleagues and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known for.





For more information, please visit hyattplacenanchonggaoping.com.





ABOUT HYATT PLACE





Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for todays multi-tasking traveler. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 395 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels offer freshly prepared food around the clock, efficient service and differentiated experiences for World of Hyatt members. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle





ABOUT MINYOUN HOSPITALITY





Minyoun Hospitality is an emerging business and travel service provider in Asia, striving to offer an inspiring travel experience for the new-generation travelers. It mainly provides integrated solutions, including planning and design, construction management, operation agency, financial services, information technology, for hotels, resorts, rehabilitation centers, service apartments and other real estate projects. With 15 hotel and restaurant brands, Minyoun Hospitality is a third-party management strategic partner of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. As of 2022, Minyoun Hospitality has developed and operated more than 180 hotels and ranked among the top 60 hotel groups in China for eight consecutive years, with assets under management being more than CNY 40 billion, making it the largest hotel group in western China.