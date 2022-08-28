“The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man” by Kathleen Ingfried Haskins celebrates life in a heart-gripping biography

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Sunday, August 28, 2022

I may not be able to change the world, but I sure am gonna leave one heck of a dent in it!” – Lee Raymond Blanchette

The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man by Kathleen Ingfried Haskins is a heartwarming biography that speaks of a friend whose handicap didnt hinder his talent from shining. Based on a true story, Haskins tells the life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, whom she considers a wonderful friend.





This account brilliantly tells Lees struggles, goals, and adventures, including his dream to inspire other disabled people. Lee planned to make his dream into a reality by becoming the first above-the-knee amputee who would successfully kayak the longest river in North America, the Mississippi River. Lee also intended to swim with Winter the dolphin, who has a prosthetic tail. It aligns with his vision to uplift anyone with physical disabilities to dream big and live their best lives.





The book is divided into twenty-four chapters and introduces readers to a few pages detailing Lees passions. The book also narrates Lees childhood, replete with several highlights of his childhood, which led his path to cross ways with the author. Despite his troubled youth, Lee grew into a talented man, revered by his peers and neighbors.



In an interview, Haskins stated that she wants her readers to realize that theyre capable of anything they set their minds to, whether wholly or differently abled. She shared that regardless of whether its a skill her readers want to learn, an activity they want to do, or any progress they want to achieve by overcoming physiological barriers. Such barriers include disabling addiction or alcoholism, which Haskins believes that Lee also wanted to overcome.





Having known each other for over a decade, Lee described Haskins as the older sister he had never had. Readers, especially those who suffer from any means of disability, will indeed find inspiration from this book as it illustrates courage. Interested readers may grab a copy of Kathleen Ingfried Haskins The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man. The book is now available on Amazon and on Barnes & Noble.





The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man



Author | Kathleen Ingfried Haskins



Genre | Biography & Autobiography/Personal Memoirs



Publisher | Outskirts Press



Published date | December 20, 2020





Author



Kathleen Ingfried Haskins was in close contact with Lee for almost 11 years, becoming well-acquainted with his quirks. Earlier this year, she had an interview on This week in America with Ric Bratton. All royalties from her book The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man will be given to organizations helping differently-abled persons and those overcoming alcohol and drug addictions. Currently, Kathleen lives in Minneapolis near Lake of the Isles, loves to go for walks and play her lap dulcimer, and visits her parents as often as she can.