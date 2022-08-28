Read about the captivating beauty of hunting in Kevin Aelred Dettler’s book, “Hunting: You’ve got to be kidding!”



Publisher | Pageturner Press and Media



Book retail price | $11.99





Author Bio





Kevin Aelred Dettler is a proud American Farmer. Growing up on the family farm in North Dakota, he had formed a love of the outdoors at an early age. Fifty years have passed as Kevin, his wife Becky, and children Nicole, Kiel, and Brett have operated their family farm in South Dakota. At one time, Dettler Farms was in the top 10% of farms in the US by size, producing many different types of crops. Potatoes, popcorn, and dark red kidneys were the kinds of crops produced that were outside the norm for his area. They also produced the normal ones, including corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, and food-grade soybeans. Serving on the board of directors of many farm organizations, he prepared Kevin to be the national president of US Custom Harvesters.





A love for hunting paralleled his love for farming. He began with bird hunting in his teenage years and then big game hunting during college at North Dakota State University. Hunting became a passion, and he worked hard to balance time with the farm, family, and hunting trips with friends. After making a trip to Alaska in 1992, the urge to complete a collection of North American big game species called the North American 29 became the focus of his career. He completed over 50 big game hunts across all of North America to finish his goal. His book Hunting: Youve got to be kidding! is his story of hunting the NA 29.





Continuing to farm to this day, he tells family and friends that now I have been paid for my hunting career! Kevin has two more books being written to produce a trilogy of true stories about his life. Farming: Youve got to be kidding! and Restaurants: Youve got to be kidding!