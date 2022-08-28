Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer, Daniel Vaswani, Releases YouTube Video About Traffic Tickets in California

Daniel Vaswani, CEO of Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, a criminal defense firm that focuses on DUI, domestic violence, drug charges, gun charges, theft and robbery, recently posted a video discussing traffic violations in California.

In a recent YouTube video, Mr. Vaswani discusses the reasons as to why an individual should retain a lawyer for traffic offenses. “If the offense is not fought, there is the potential for fines, and increase in insurance, a possible license suspension depending upon the violation, and potentially courses in schools,” says Mr. Vaswani.

He continues to discuss the importance of having qualified legal counsel when fighting a traffic offense. Attending court hearings may not be a feasible option for most, and an attorney can appear on your behalf to address the violation and ensure the points do not hit your record.

