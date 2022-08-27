XA Interactive Poised as Global Leader in Oil and Gas Recovery

XA Interactive is on a mission to transform the way the world works, and their company places a special emphasis on tech-based solutions for industries such as oil and gas recovery. This mission is well-alive in a new strategy for revolutionizing oil and gas and investing in clean energy initiatives.

XA Interactive has announced partnerships with leading secondary recovery oil and gas companies and the creation of innovative, eco-oriented strategies for the extraction of tens of millions of crude oil. Drilling is set to commence in the coming weeks, and XA intends to reinvest a portion of its revenues into clean energy solutions.

The revenue from the oil and gas recovery will push XA Interactive to new heights, earning them massive growth and increased valuation. This is going to allow the company to go where no other company has gone before. By helping to get oil and gas needed for energy now, XA Interactive will also be creating energy solutions for tomorrow by way of exciting new green energy options.

According to XA Interactive, they will use earnings from the oil and gas recovery to fuel research and development and develop clean energy producers. For example, XA Interactive aims to assist in the placement of electric vehicle charging stations along the interstates, and is already working to deploy 10,000 ElectrifyXA™ Charging Stations across the US by 2026.

XA Interactive is one of few companies to capitalize on both sides of the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

“Thanks to our partnerships in oil and gas recovery, along with our clean energy initiatives, we are able to make substantial profits and invest them in creating a safer and greener future,” said a spokesperson for XA Interactive.

Their company was recently featured in the Orlando Tribune for their initiatives in the oil and gas recovery industry. More information can be found at:

https://www.xainteractive.com/.

About XA Interactive

XA Interactive is committed to building a better tomorrow by specializing in technology and digitization in natural resources, tech, and electric vehicle charging stations. Their partnerships with providers across industries are producing palpable results including oil and gas recovery and clean energy initiatives.