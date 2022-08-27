National Nutrition Partners with Ecoideas To Add 30 New Superfood and Grocery Products



Ethically-Sourced, Well-Priced Products for Everyone





Since 2004, Ecoideas has been making ethically-sourced superfood and grocery products to appeal to virtually any diet. With a wide selection of fair trade, vegan, gluten-free, raw, keto-friendly, kosher, and healthy snack foods, finding a delicious and nutritious snack has never been easier. Ecoideas is SQF certified. SQF is an internationally recognized standard in high food quality and safety.





30 New Ecoideas Products Now at National Nutrition





This partnership will bring 30 new Ecoideas products to National Nutritions shelves, including nutritional yeast seasoning and monk fruit sweetener.





Monk fruit sweetener is one of the safest and tastiest no-calorie sweeteners on the market. It contains no sugar, carbohydrates, sodium or fat and does not have an unpleasant aftertaste. This makes it a popular substitute for anyone who wants to cut down on sugar consumption.





Darren Firth, National Nutritions CEO says: Weve had a longstanding passion for superfoods at National Nutrition. Our customers love stocking their pantries with superfoods that taste great and are good for their health. Our partnership with Ecoideas will allow us to provide a broader variety of quality superfood products that our customers know and love.





Ecoideas CEO, Rafic Sidani says: Were excited to partner with one of the best health food stores in Canada. At Ecoideas, our passion is to bring healthy superfoods to consumers by partnering with like-minded health food stores. Being able to bring Ecoideas products to National Nutritions shelves is a dream come true for us, because we value their commitment to quality products and customer service.





National Nutritions full selection of Ecoideas products can be viewed in their dedicated section for health supplements from Ecoideas.





About National Nutrition



National Nutrition dot CA is Canadas industry-leading online vitamin & supplement store. Theyve received many awards from the Canadian Health Food Association for being Canadas best natural health food store and have been customer-focused for over 25 years. Not only do they provide high-quality brands and supplements, but National Nutrition dot CA also empowers their customers with natural health knowledge by leading industry experts communicated through videos on its Youtube channel and health-related articles on its website.

