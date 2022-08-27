Hong Kong – FEHD continues to take stringent enforcement actions relating to anti-epidemic regulations

FEHD continues to take stringent enforcement actions relating to anti-epidemic regulations ******************************************************************************************



A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said today (August 27) that the FEHD and the Police continued to step up their inspections to take stringent enforcement actions territory-wide against premises operators, staff and customers in bars/pubs, other catering premises and certain other premises that defy the anti-epidemic regulations, through its respective inspections and joint operations, yesterday (August 26) till small hours today. The spokesman said that given the gradual deterioration of recent epidemic situation, enforcement departments will proactively take stringent enforcement actions on an ongoing basis. Premises operators and the public are urged not to defy the law, but to work together to reduce the risk of virus transmission in the community.





The spokesman reminded parties concerned to strictly comply with the requirements and directions under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F) (the Cap. 599F Regulation), and the Prevention and Control of Disease (Vaccine Pass) Regulation (Cap. 599L) etc., including the requirement on the Red Code and Amber Code under the Vaccine Pass.





The enforcement figures of the FEHD and the Police yesterday are as follows:







Inspections Prosecution actions initiated against operator of premises Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) issued to patrons or staff of the premises

Bars/pubs 37 2 42

Other catering premises 500 6 6













Moreover, the FEHD and the Police also required the premises to take corresponding measures for reducing the risk of transmission. Premises found with irregularities had to, on the subsequent day of being identified of the irregularities by the enforcement officers, cease selling or supplying food or drink for consumption on the premises from 6pm to 4.59am of the subsequent day, and allow no more than two persons to be seated together at one table, for a period of three or 14 days or closure of the premises for 14 days. The details of the case numbers are as follows:





To take corresponding measures for reducing the risk of transmission Bars/pubs Other catering premises

No evening dine-in and restricting to two persons per table for three days Not applicable 1

No evening dine-in and restricting to two persons per table for 14 days Not applicable 4

Closure of the premises for 14 days 2 Not applicable













If a person responsible for carrying on a catering business contravenes the Cap. 599F Regulation or the requirements and directions of the Vaccine Pass, he or she is liable to be prosecuted and, upon conviction, to a maximum fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for six months. Persons who are present at catering premises or other specified premises must comply with directions applicable to them. Non-compliance with the relevant directions is an offence and offenders are subject to a maximum fine of $10,000, or the liability may be discharged by paying a fixed penalty of $5,000. In addition, for customers in breach of the requirement on the maximum number of persons per table within catering premises, they are liable to a fixed penalty of $5,000 for violating the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G). For persons not wearing a mask when they are not eating or drinking at a table therein, they are liable to a fixed penalty of $5,000 for contravening the Prevention and Control of Disease (Wearing of Mask) Regulation (Cap. 599I).







To reduce the risk of virus transmission in the community, the spokesman strongly appeals to all sectors of the community again to stay vigilant and comply with the relevant regulations on prevention and control of disease in a concerted and persistent manner. The FEHD has strengthened its publicity efforts and will continue to take stringent enforcement actions. All sectors are reminded to exercise self-discipline and co-operate to fight the virus together.

